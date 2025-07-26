FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) is one of 82 public companies in the “REAL ESTATE OPS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare FTAI Infrastructure to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Infrastructure $331.50 million -$223.65 million -4.98 FTAI Infrastructure Competitors $3.49 billion $127.83 million 17.90

FTAI Infrastructure’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Infrastructure. FTAI Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00 FTAI Infrastructure Competitors 282 1023 1301 99 2.45

This is a summary of recent ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

FTAI Infrastructure presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.37%. As a group, “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies have a potential upside of 12.21%. Given FTAI Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FTAI Infrastructure is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

FTAI Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. FTAI Infrastructure pays out -9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out -15.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

FTAI Infrastructure has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTAI Infrastructure’s peers have a beta of 0.88, meaning that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Infrastructure -16.69% -0.20% -0.02% FTAI Infrastructure Competitors -5.53% -1.57% 0.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FTAI Infrastructure peers beat FTAI Infrastructure on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates six freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

