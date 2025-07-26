Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 307,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $251.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.23. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

