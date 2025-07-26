Nvwm LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. LM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $585.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $558.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $586.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

