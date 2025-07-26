Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $1.80 Million in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,872 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,416,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,576,000 after acquiring an additional 305,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,961,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,233,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,205,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,309,000 after purchasing an additional 655,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. F.N.B. Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $438.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.39 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

