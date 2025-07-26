StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) is Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,408,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,921 shares during the period. StoneX Group makes up 3.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $107,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in StoneX Group by 74,100.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 78.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 4,057.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in StoneX Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 34,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $3,054,859.29. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,023,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,699,018.92. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Charles M. Lyon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,494,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 122,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,273.60. This represents a 12.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,534,329 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $94.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average is $82.06. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $99.08.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

