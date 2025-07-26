Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Stock Position Raised by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNG. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $225.54 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

