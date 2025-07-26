Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $97.94 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,917,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,476 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 8.1% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $97,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $53.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

