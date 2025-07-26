Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $233.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $235.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Securities downgraded Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.55.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

