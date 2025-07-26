NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,702 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 2.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned about 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $37,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $223.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $264.54.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Susquehanna raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

