Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 306.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.53.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $177.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.02. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.