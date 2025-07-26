FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,546 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting makes up about 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 1.26% of FTI Consulting worth $70,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.7% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $861,845.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,294.20. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCN

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FCN opened at $173.99 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.75 and a 12-month high of $231.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.26. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $943.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.