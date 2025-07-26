Angeles Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares during the quarter. Ares Management makes up about 2.6% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ares Management worth $31,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $381,365,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,258,519,000 after acquiring an additional 807,361 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,652,000 after acquiring an additional 611,414 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 383,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,839,000 after purchasing an additional 312,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,290,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,500,000 after purchasing an additional 306,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Ares Management Trading Up 2.1%

ARES stock opened at $186.24 on Friday. Ares Management Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $200.49. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 109.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 182,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $30,971,107.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 350,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,640,827.88. The trade was a 34.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $10,585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

