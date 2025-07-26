Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,275,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,976 shares during the quarter. Maximus accounts for approximately 2.8% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $86,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,548,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $488,829,000 after buying an additional 205,564 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Maximus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,782,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $207,687,000 after acquiring an additional 55,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Maximus by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,001,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,188,000 after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Maximus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,186,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,711 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $572,742.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,157.90. This represents a 35.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

