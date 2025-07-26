Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $18.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $18,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,392,000 after buying an additional 229,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,321,000 after buying an additional 182,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,937,000 after acquiring an additional 70,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,377,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,704,000 after buying an additional 243,484 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.56.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $261.11 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.43 and a 52-week high of $277.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,387 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,650.91. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

