Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,663 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of IMAX worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in IMAX by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 134,389 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in IMAX by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 213,965 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in IMAX by 2,361.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in IMAX by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 69,901 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. IMAX Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $91.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IMAX Corporation will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMAX shares. Macquarie upped their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

