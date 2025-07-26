Reviewing Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) & Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Centene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Centene shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centene and Aethlon Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centene $163.07 billion 0.09 $3.31 billion $6.71 4.23 Aethlon Medical $570,000.00 6.04 -$13.39 million ($12.64) -0.11

Centene has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Centene and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centene 1 13 4 0 2.17 Aethlon Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Centene currently has a consensus price target of $49.94, indicating a potential upside of 76.08%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,110.53%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Centene.

Volatility and Risk

Centene has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centene and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centene 2.04% 14.56% 4.75% Aethlon Medical N/A -221.38% -156.83%

Summary

Centene beats Aethlon Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support. This segment also provides healthcare products. The Medicare segment offers special needs and medicare supplement, and prescription drug plans. The Commercial segment provides health insurance marketplace product for individual, small, and large group commercials. It also operates clinical healthcare and pharmacies, as well as offers dental and speech therapy services. In addition, the company engages in the government contracts business under the TRICARE program and other healthcare related government contracts. It provides services through primary and specialty care physicians, hospitals, and ancillary providers. Centene Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

