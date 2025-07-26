Phoenix Financial Ltd. Acquires 22,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,187 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Sunrun worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 807.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $504.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $543,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,408,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,306,938.34. This trade represents a 3.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $96,217.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 446,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,407.60. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,939 shares of company stock valued at $430,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

