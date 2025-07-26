Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $95.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.26.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

