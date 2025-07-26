Advisor OS LLC Sells 131 Shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $671,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 45,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Equifax by 1.9% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 43,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Equifax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 112,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $246.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $309.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $278.00 target price on Equifax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

