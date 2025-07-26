Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.34% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $18,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

