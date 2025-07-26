Brookwood Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,862 First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 118,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 200.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

