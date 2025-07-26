Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $211,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 71,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.1% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $312.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $270.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.42.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $164.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.19. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $156.36 and a 52 week high of $365.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 257,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,702. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.