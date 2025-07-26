Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 400 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $587.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $564.70 and a 200-day moving average of $554.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

