AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,392,000 after purchasing an additional 113,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,541,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,073,000 after purchasing an additional 57,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,399,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,587,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $289.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.86 and its 200 day moving average is $267.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.