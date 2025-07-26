Navellier & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 923,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,046,000 after acquiring an additional 86,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.