Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG opened at $46.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

