Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $205.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.92. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.