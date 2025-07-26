565,580 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 565,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,148,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of Booz Allen Hamilton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 627.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.7%

BAH stock opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.48. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day moving average is $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

