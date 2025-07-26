Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $287.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.