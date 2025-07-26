Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $617,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $90.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day moving average is $83.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

