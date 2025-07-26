Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Makes New $566,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $209.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.32 and a 200-day moving average of $197.45. The company has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $209.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

