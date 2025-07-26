Advisor OS LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.17.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $313.92 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $322.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.