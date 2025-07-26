Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Invests $394,000 in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cognex by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. Cognex Corporation has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $50.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

