iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Holdings Raised by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,176,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

