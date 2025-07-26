One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.