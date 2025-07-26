Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,625,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock opened at $142.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $142.47. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

