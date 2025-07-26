Angeles Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5,700.00 price objective (up from $5,600.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,454.26.

Booking Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,632.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5,546.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,048.68. The firm has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $20.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at $151,674,935. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

