General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of General Mills by 69.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in General Mills by 1,096.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

General Mills Trading Up 0.3%

General Mills stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

