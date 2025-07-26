Advisor OS LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROP opened at $563.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $564.04 and its 200 day moving average is $562.88. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. William Blair started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.18.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

