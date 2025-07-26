Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $10.85 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,126 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $339.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

