Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Holdings Trimmed by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.2%

CSL stock opened at $434.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.67.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

