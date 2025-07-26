EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 204.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $118.38 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.04.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

Read Our Latest Report on EOG

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.