Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lessened by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of PFE opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PFE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

