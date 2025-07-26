First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $848,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 8,807.1% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $375.17 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $373.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.