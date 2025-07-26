First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 96 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $7,837,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $2,622,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 46,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $233.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.01 and a 200 day moving average of $186.75. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $235.27. The firm has a market cap of $175.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.55.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

