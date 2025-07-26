Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Lowered by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,681 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,379 shares in the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,177,000 after purchasing an additional 874,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,051,000 after purchasing an additional 699,137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

