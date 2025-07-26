Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 7,630 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after buying an additional 2,889,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after buying an additional 2,874,012 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,508 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,225 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $166.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $269.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $174.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

