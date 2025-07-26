Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,285 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $199.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.