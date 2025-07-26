Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 1,701 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 118.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $160.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.30.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

PLTR opened at $158.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.43, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $160.39.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,337,523.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,470.60. This represents a 81.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $430,565.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 492,079 shares in the company, valued at $61,987,191.63. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.