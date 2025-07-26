Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $49,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after acquiring an additional 832,983 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,526,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,706,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,783,000 after acquiring an additional 410,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $209.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $209.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

